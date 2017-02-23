It all started in the 1940s when artist and designer Touko Laaksonen took masculine archetypes like bikers, hoodlums, lumberjacks, cops, cowboys, and sailors and recast them in new homoerotic roles that were unapologetic, self-aware, and boastfully proud.

Because of this, TOM’s work is now seen as a message of respect, tolerance and sexual freedom which has lasted over six decades and turned him into a symbol for human rights.