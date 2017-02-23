Tom of Finland is one of the world’s most influential brands when it comes to the iconic and recognisable gay post-war imagery.
It all started in the 1940s when artist and designer Touko Laaksonen took masculine archetypes like bikers, hoodlums, lumberjacks, cops, cowboys, and sailors and recast them in new homoerotic roles that were unapologetic, self-aware, and boastfully proud.
Because of this, TOM’s work is now seen as a message of respect, tolerance and sexual freedom which has lasted over six decades and turned him into a symbol for human rights.
The Tom of Finland Foundation has now adapted the artwork to suite popular culture, and made it assessable to all audiences.
Now everyone can find a way to incorporate TOM’s art into their lives. Check out some of the highlights below, and the full range here.
