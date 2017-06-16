Tommy Hilfiger, the iconic go-to brand for denim and sportswear, have collaborated with the chart-topping band The Chainsmokers.

The Chainsmokers, formed of Alex Pall and Andrew (Drew) Taggart, have sold more than 10 million singles and are currently the third most streamed artist in the world. The duo won the Best Dance Recording Grammy with “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring Daya, and their single “Closer,” featuring Halsey, was recognized as the Top Collaboration of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards.

The Chainsmokers will appear as the global brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger menswear, including Hilfiger Edition, Tommy Hilfiger Tailored and Tommy Hilfiger sportswear, beginning this Autumn. The Grammy award-winning duo bring a modern, youthful twist to the brand’s more than 30-year global menswear legacy.

Hilfiger has a longstanding affinity for music, which has remained a never-ending source of inspiration throughout his career and developed into a strong connection between his brand and the music industry.

In the ‘90s, Hilfiger was one of the first designers to blend fashion and celebrity, dressing young artists such as Aaliyah and sponsoring tours for the likes of Britney Spears as well as featuring musicians such David Bowie and Beyoncé in his advertising campaigns. Tommy says the partnership with The Chainsmokers “reflects the company’s strategic commitment to bring the next generation of Tommy Hilfiger consumers”.

