Topman have launched a new denim campaign this season. ALL THE JEANS is a celebration of the incredible variety of jeans they offer.

Alongside the styles we’re all familiar with like ‘Super Spray On Skinny’, ‘Stretch Skinny’, ‘Stretch Slim’ and ‘Taper’, they’re introducing the ‘Carpenter’ and the ‘Original’ which take inspiration from the origins of denim as durable workwear.

The ‘Original’ is a homage to 90s style using rigid denim and a heavy twill, whilst the ‘Carpenter’ has pronounced pockets and stitch detailing.

Topman have also refreshed some of their existing styles for Spring/Summer 2017, with styles like the ‘Standard’, the ‘Wide Leg Crop’ and the ‘Taper’ coming in more finishes inspired by natural wear and tear.

If you want to get yourself some of the new styles, Topman will be offering ‘A pair and a spare’ in selected stores, where you can buy a pair of jeans from the collection and receive £10 off your second pair.

Prices range from £40-£45 and are available in stores and online at topman.com