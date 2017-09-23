Tori Amos says she doesn’t understand Christians who are opposed to same-sex marriage.

Discussing her support for the LGBT community in the October issue of Attitude – available to download and in shops now – the US singer-songwriter explains that debates about same-sex marriage in the States have left her nonplussed.

“It makes no sense to me to oppose it, especially if you’re a Christian,” the 54-year-old says.

“I don’t understand people who call themselves Christians but don’t follow biblical messages such as ‘Love your neighbour as yourself’ and ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you’.

“I don’t believe that if you’re following the Christ path that you would judge anybody so hatefully. It makes no sense.”

She adds: “I grew up with a loving mother who believed in a loving Jesus. I never saw her not open her arms to hug somebody because of the colour of their skin or their beliefs or their sexuality.”

Amos, who released her fifteenth studio album Native Invader earlier this month, made her professional debut at a Washington gay bar when she was just 13 – a moment she says is “very significant” to her.

Crediting the LGBT community with launching her career, she says: “No one would give me a chance. My father and I went around what seemed like every bar in Georgetown and it was only a gay bar, and, in fact, a gay man, that gave me a shot.”

“He was the manager and he said: ‘OK, let’s see what you can do kid.’ I felt embraced – and guided – from that moment.”

