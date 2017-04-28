Tough Mudder are launching new challenges during a two weekend stint in Henley on Thames.

Tough Mudder is a team oriented 10-12 mile (18-20 km) obstacle course designed not only to test physical strength but also mental grit.

With an innovative course that has inspired more than two and a half million participants worldwide, Tough Mudder is the premier adventure challenge series in the world.

Founded in the US in 2010, events in the infamous endurance series see participants attempt 10–12 mile-long military-style obstacle course, attracting between 10,000 and 15,000 participants per event.

In 2017, Tough Mudder events across the UK and around the world will feature new and world class obstacles designed to test your physical and mental strength. More than 95% of participants register as part of a team; to encourage teamwork and camaraderie over competition, the events remain untimed.

New extreme obstacles for the 2017 season include:

Augustus Gloop – Participants must enter into a chest-deep pit of water before climbing up a vertical pipe. As they attempt to ascend through the confined tube, they must fight off a cascade of water gushing down on them from above.

Funky Monkey – The Revolution – A literal “spin” on Tough Mudder’s classic Funky Monkey obstacle. Participants test their upper body strength to complete this challenge while transitioning from monkey bars to traverse a series of revolving wheels – all while dangling over a water pit.

Arctic Enema – The Rebirth – Participants slide down a confined, dark tube head first into an icy pool of water, navigate across one section and must submerge themselves yet again under a wall to escape this freezing skip of ice water.

The Reach Around – Playing upon one’s fear of heights and one of the most challenging obstacles on the course, this nearly 20 feet tall obstacle forces participants to climb up and go beyond vertical in an inverted 45-degree angle to overcome it.

For the Legionnaires, Tough Mudder is providing new challenges – in the form of special Legionnaire-only lanes to enhance their experience. The lanes will be new twists on classic challenges, as well as an all-new Legionnaire-only finisher obstacle that will test participant’s upper body strength and fear of heights.

Tough Mudder will be at Culden Faw, Fawley, Henley on Thames on 29th April for a Tough Mudder Half and the following weekend for the Tough Mudder Full.

