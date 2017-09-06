Megan McKenna has unveiled her debut solo single.

The TOWIE star, who rose to fame on MTV series Ex on the Beach, has always dreamed of being a singer, and during her time on Celebrity Big Brother she stunned viewers when she showed off her incredible voice during a talent show.

Don’t believe she’s got an amazing voice? Take a peek below:

Since then, Megan’s been teasing her followers about starting a music career, and this week she finally produced the goods and released her first ever single.

The country banger, titled High-Heeled Shoes, sees the reality star showing off her voice while singing about the struggles women face on a day-to-day basis.

It sounds like something straight out of Nashville, and it’s already worked its way up to #5 on the UK iTunes chart. Talent wins.

Listen to the track below on Spotify:

You can watch Megan’s journey to becoming a country music star on ITVBe’s There’s Something About Megan on ITV Player.