In an uncertain time where barriers are being erected, Diesel are looking to tear down the walls of fear and separation with a brand new campaign for Spring Summer 2017 campaign.

The #MakeLoveNotWalls sees the brand ream up with the iconic David LaChapelle to celebrate diversity and the rights of individuals around the world.

The campaign features a bright an brilliant range of models including former Attitude cover star Laith Ashley, Drag Race‘s Raja, bad boy ballet dancer Sergei Polunin, and Octavia Hamlett who won a pageant recognising her support for other transgender women whilst she was herself homeless.

Diesel’s Artistic Director, Nicola Formichetti said: “At Diesel, we have a strong position against hate and more than ever we want the world to know that.

“Love and togetherness is crucial in creating a society we all want to live in, and the future we all deserve.”

