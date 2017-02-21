A new short film has gone viral on social media after shedding light on the everday struggles that trans people can often face.

Headspace, from award-winning trans film director, Jake Graf, has racked up almost two million views on Facebook since its release last week.

A unique and intimate look into the trials and tribulations faced by trans people on a day-to-day basis, it promotes a much-needed acceptance and understanding towards trans people.

Graf, told the Huffington Post: “I think there is a popular misconception that once a trans person has medically transitioned, and settled into a ‘mainstream’ lifestyle, that all the struggles, challenges and discrimination simply fade away.

“It was after speaking with friends who also happened to be trans that I realised that whilst many aspects of day-to-day life had eased beyond compare, certain aspects in fact became harder following transition.

“I wanted to give a glimpse into some very personal and awkward experiences that I’m sure as trans folk we all go through, but that are to some degree universal, and that we all go through now and again.”

The film’s all-trans cast, includes activist and model Munroe Bergdorf, model and former Attitude cover star Laith Ashley, YouTuber and fitness model Kieran Moloney, Captain Hannah Winterbourne of the British Army, and writer and director Jake Graf.

Check out the video below:

