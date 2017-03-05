School staff are now required to address transgender students in Net York City schools with the pronouns they prefer.

The pronoun directive is one of the many listed in a 10-page memo by the Education Department on transgender students for use by school staff, students and families.

The guidelines come after Donald Trump revoked protections for transgender students across the country.

Gender-equity coordinator officer Jared Fox told the New York Daily News: “It’s a safe, supportive and inclusive environment.”

“It’s really hard to concentrate on English or math or social studies when you don’t feel like you belong.”

The guidelines include a glossary of appropriate terms for use in schools and states, “It is important to note that for students who are gender-nonconforming or who do not prescribe to the gender binary, they may prefer gender-neutral pronouns such as ‘they,’ ‘ze,’ or other pronouns.”

“It is important for school staff, students and parents to be aware that transgender and gender-nonconforming students may be at a higher risk for peer ostracism, victimisation, and bullying because of bias and/or the possibility of misunderstanding and lack of knowledge about their lives.”

