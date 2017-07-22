Riley Carter, the first trans actor to play a transgender man on a British soap, has slammed the way his character’s exit was handled on EastEnders.

Carter entered the soap as Kyle Slater in 2015, but Kyle was axed last November when a new executive producer took over.

Speaking to The Sun this week, Riley said that he was frustrated with the way his character was handled over the course of his time on the show, complaining that Kyle was never given a ‘normal’ life.

Kyle’s biggest storyline involved coming out as transgender to his family during the first few months of his stint on the show. However, the character gradually faded into the background and left Albert Square in November to study catering in France.

Riley told the tabloid: “I was disappointed it was not shown that Kyle had a normal life.

“He had the big coming-out story and it was dramatic and emotional, but we didn’t get to see a happy ending, like a relationship of any sort other than the reunion with his half-sister, Stacey. It was frustrating.

“I felt I let myself and the fans down as I could have pushed for something.

“It’s a shame to have gay characters and then you have to say goodbye.”

