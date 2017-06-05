A transgender man was verbally attacked on a London Overground train by two mothers who had their young children with them.

Naith Payton, a transgender man, was travelling on a London Overground train at Kensington Olympia when two mothers started shouting transphobic and homophobic slurs at him. Naith alleges that the women called him “faggot, fucking gay boy,” and “boy with tits”.

He called the behaviour of the women “utterly vile”, writing that one of the woman called him “a ‘fucking prick’ down the phone while her daughter sat on her lap.

“They were swearing in front of children, and I asked them to stop, which is what lead to this,” Naith wrote on Twitter, after posting a video of the incident.

He posted a video that shows a portion of the confrontation. Filmed after the women used the aforementioned slurs, it shows both women shouting, with one approaching Naith – all while their children look on. At one point one of the women appears to knock the phone out of Naith’s hand.

“They were also telling their kids that the funny noises the train was making was because of ‘that bad man over there’.

“So I told them to ‘stop lying to your kids’ which I probably shouldn’t have done.”

Naith has been in contact with British Transport Police who are investigating the incident.

Watch the video – which contains very strong language and threatening behaviour – below:

Last night I was threatened and abused by these two women on the overground to Kensington Olympia. pic.twitter.com/zIdxXozkkg — Naith Payton (@qbnaith) June 4, 2017

