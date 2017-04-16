Dove has featured a transgender woman in their new advertising campaign.

The campaign, based around parenting, is called #RealMoms features a number of different mothers – from first-time parents to single mothers, and even a cattle rancher.

One of the mothers featured in the ad is Shea, a trans woman. She is raising her son with her female partner and talks about the questions she is asked by people who are unaware of their situation

“We are both his biological parents,” Shea says in the ad.

“You get people who say, ‘What do you mean you’re the mom?’ We’re like, ‘Yep, we’re both going to be moms.’”



Later in the ad, Shea gives her views on parenting. “There’s no one right way to do it all,” she says.

“You are the only expert in your kid,” another of the mothers says.

Last year, the company released a Father’s Day advert that included two gay dads.

Watch Dove’s #RealMoms advert below: