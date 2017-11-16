Transparent writers are considering to continue the show without Jeffrey Tambor in light of the sexual harassment claims made against the actor.

Amazon are currently investigating the allegations, made by Tambor’s former assistant and transgender actress Van Barnes in a private Facebook post last week.

The investigation, which is said to be in its early stages, will see officials speak to members of the Transparent production team and Tambor himself.

Deadline now reports that the show’s writers, who were working on storylines for the fifth season before the allegations came to light, may continue the show without Tambor.

Tambor addressed the allegations last week, saying he was “appalled and distressed” by the “baseless allegation.”

The news comes just weeks after Roy Royce, the former president of Amazon’s media development, resigned amidst sexual assault allegations.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s main streaming rival Netflix have already confirmed that two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey has been fired from the sixth and final season of House of Cards after following numerous allegations of sexual assault.

