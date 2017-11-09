Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor ‘s assistant Van Barnes has accused him of sexual harassment.

Van Barnes, a 42-year-old transgender actress, was hired to serve as an assistant to Tambor during her time on the show and reportedly made the allegations in a private Facebook post earlier this week.

Deadline reports that the investigation is currently in its early stages as it speaks to members of the Transparent production team as well as Tambor personally.

Speaking to Deadline, Tambor called the allegations “baseless.”

He said: “I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her.”

“I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behaviour toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with.”

He added: “I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Van Barnes also appeared in the E! reality TV show I Am Cait alongside Caitlyn Jenner as well as the Amazon anthology miniseries This Is Me.

The allegations come just three weeks after Amazon Studios boss Roy Price resigned over sexual harassment claims.

More stories:

Daily Mail uses transgender man’s picture without permission in hateful anti-trans article

‘There was a time we could forgive Kevin Spacey for his silence – now he has betrayed us all’