A transphobic “free speech” touring cities in the United States has been vandalised with pro-transgender messages.

The bus, funded by social activist group Citizen Go, has been touring the United States with its latest stop in New York City.

The bus, painted bright orange with images of boys and girls, reads: “It’s biology: Boys are boys… and always will be. Girls are girls… and always will be. You can’t change sex. Respect all.”

However, it’s messages have proved unpopular in the United States as the National Organization for Marriage (NOM) revealed that it had been vandalised while parked outside the United Nations.

Speaking to USA Today, president of NOM Brian Brown explained that two people approached the bus in daylight, scratched it with a key, cracked windows with a hammer and sprayed several pro-transgender messages over it.

One message read, “Trans-liberation” on the side of the bus and, according to Brown, the bus’ occupants were inside the United Nations at the time for a meeting.

The driver, however, was inside the bus and allegedly attempted to protect the car, but was tackled by one of the vandals.

The incident was reported to the New York City Police Department who have launched an investigation into the attack.

Meanwhile, the bus will be putting off its tour while it gets repaired but will eventually continue its tour to Boston and Washington.

