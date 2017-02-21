Troye Sivan has continued to use his voice to speak up for equality after publicly backing a new diversity campaign alongside his rumoured boyfriend, model Jacob Bixenman.

The Australian pop star took to Twitter last night (February 20) to back Qantas Airlines’ new #EqualityIs campaign, which is asking people to submit a picture answering what equality means to them ahead of the 2017 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Sivan shared a cute picture of himself with 22-year-old Bixenman to show his support for the campaign, alongside the caption ‘#EqualityIs Visibility’.

The pair have been rumoured to be dating after they appeared together at the MTV Video Music Awards last year. Bixenman, who is signed to Ford Models in the US, later played Sivan’s love interest in the video for the singer’s sexual acceptance anthem ‘Heaven’, released last month.

In the picture’s caption, Troye encouraged fans to back the campaign themselves and tell him what equality means to them.

“Knew I loved @qantas for a reason! Make your own one of these and tell me what equality is to you,” the 21-year-old wrote.

He added: “i love australia and i love @qantas and i love when brands throw themselves wholeheartedly behind the ‘gay agenda’! (equality and love 💌)”

The Qantas #EqualityIs campaign is backed by the slogan: “A picture can tell a thousand words – but sometimes, all you need is one.”

Images will then be uploaded to the Qantas website for the world to see, along with the message of what equality means to you. Some responses so far include; ‘love’, ‘expression’, ‘to be free’, ‘respect’, ‘acceptance’ and our personal favourite, ‘overdue’.

