2017 is officially the year of the platinum blonde, and the bold look has found another fan in the form of Aussie pop star Troye Sivan.

The ‘Wild’ singer, 22, has followed in the footsteps of A-listers Katy Perry, Colton Haynes and Kristen Stewart with a striking new bleached ‘do, which he unveiled on social media on Thursday (July 27).

“It’s real y’all!! I promise,” Troye wrote on Twitter as he shared a snap of himself sporting the transformation while shirtless in bed.

It’s real y’all!! I promise pic.twitter.com/dhq0Eb4O6P — troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 27, 2017

The YouTube star later shared another picture of himself outside on a lawn, where he proved he can more than pull off the sun-soaked blonde look.

Fans were quick to express their surprise at the unexpected change in style, with many replying to Troye’s pictures with one word, ‘wig’ – a term used online as way of expressing shock (it’s a long story).

Unfortunately, his followers’ choice of word that left Sivan wondering whether he was in fact being accused of wearing a blonde hairpiece instead.

“Can’t tell if you guys are saying wig bc u think it’s a wig or saying wig bc [because]…..wig” he joked on Twitter later.

Can’t tell if you guys are saying wig bc u think it’s a wig or saying wig bc…..wig — troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 27, 2017

Meanwhile, it emerged this week that Troye secretly donated thousands of pounds to help cover the treatment costs of a young British gay man living with cancer – find out more here.

