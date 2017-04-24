Troye Sivan has blessed all of us with a shirtless picture.

The Australian pop sensation, fresh from his performance at Coachella, took to Instagram to show off some behind the scenes images.

One shot features Troye sitting by a tree with his shirt open in a pair of orange shorts, with yellow polish on his nails as he gives the finger to the photographer. Who knew Troye had such impressive abs?

Take a look at the shots below (click the right arrow for the good stuff):

BTS @ coachella A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Troye has recently raised awareness of the detention and abuse of gay men in Chechnya, telling his followers “SILENCE=DEATH”.

Last month, Troye held back tears during an acceptance speech at the GLAAD Media Awards, as he dedicated his award to LGBT activists throughout history.

He was the recipient of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is awarded to openly LGBT figures who have worked to further the cause of LGBT rights. Past winners include Ruby Rose and John Waters.

Taking to the stage, Troye noted the importance of LGBT people being able to see images of themselves onscreen: “This award is so much larger than me. This moment is about visibility and about representation.

“What and who we see in the media defines our perception of the world around us so to see ourselves in this picture of what is normal and what is acceptable and what is beautiful is absolutely vital.”

