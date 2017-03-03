We can’t be the only ones who spend a good portion of our day dreaming about the day we marry Troye Sivan – and if you rank among the Aussie pop star’s legion of fans and admirers, then you might just be in luck.

The GLAAD awards are an incredible annual event that honour the shows, movies and other media that have accurately and inclusively represented the LGBTQ community over the past 12 months – and for one lucky person, it’ll be a night of glitz and glamour they get to spend with the the ‘Wild’ singer in Los Angeles.

Troye took to Twitter this morning to reveal that he’s searching for a plus one to join him at the GLAAD’s Youth Lunch, followed by a red-carpet appearance at the Media Awards the next night, with plenty of chances for “awkward conversations” and the chance to take selfies together (pics or it didn’t happen right?).

If that’s not enough, the winner of the competition – which is also raising money for GLAAD – will be flown out to Los Angeles and put up in a four-star hotel.

so im going to the @GLAAD awards and need a +1 to come with😌🌹 if u’d like to join me check out deets hereeee https://t.co/71CZMeLyTc — troye sivan (@troyesivan) March 3, 2017

To enter the competition you have to donate a minimum of $5, which gets you 50 entries. The more you donate, the more entries you get, and thus the more chances to win (and potentially win Troye’s heart on your date).

To enter click here. We’d wish you luck, but we’re kind of gunning for this one ourselves tbh.

More stories:

Men of ‘Moonlight’ star in new Calvin Klein underwear campaign

Paul O’Grady recalls the horror of the AIDS crisis in brand new Attitude Heroes podcast