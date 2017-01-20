Troye Sivan is well known for his openness about his sexuality.

Sivan is one of the most outspoken LGBT+ stars around, using his platform to encourage queer people to come out and to celebrate same-sex love.

He is a role model for kids and young adults all over the world who struggle with self-acceptance.

He recently dropped a new music video for the song ‘Heaven’ from his Blue Neighbourhood album.

The video is in black and white and features shots of the Australian singer being embraced by a topless man, dancing and standing in the rain.

Between this, there are shots of gay couples, marches and pride festivals from the past.

Back in December Sivan said to Paper magazine that he couldn’t relate to the likes of Ricky Martin or George Michae becasue they were part of a different generation.

In the caption to the music video Sivan wrote a motivational thank you to the LGBT people who fault for our rights: “we have always been here. we will always be here. this video is dedicated to all who’ve come before me and fought for our cause and those who now continue the fight. in dark and light times, let’s love forever.”

Watch the music video here: