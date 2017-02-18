Australian singer Troye Sivan is one of the most outspoken LGBT+ stars around and a huge pop sensation.

Long before making it big, Sivan spent a lot of his free time in gay chat rooms and forums.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, the ‘Wild’ singer recalled how he’d seek help from strangers over the internet.

“I had an anonymous account on every gay forum there was. I used to make accounts and talk to people about my problems.”

The star came out in 2013 on YouTube and, in the interview, explains how the social platform inspired him.

“I used to go on YouTube and search ‘coming out.’ That was something I did on almost a daily basis for a long time. I felt like I owed so much to that community and what I think is a sacred part of YouTube.”

“I don’t know what I would have done had I not found the internet. I found a community of people who I really like and who I felt got me.”

Sivan, who couldn’t relate to singers George Michael and Ricky Martin because of their age, also recalls how watching a gay pride parade on YouTube helped him feel better about himself.

“I remember the first time I ever watched the footage of the pride parade… It formed who I am as a person. I also felt different in a lot of ways and didn’t really know how to express that. It just made me realize that there was potential for things to get better, and that’s what ended up pulling me through.”

Just last month Sivan released a historical LGBT music video for ‘Heaven,’ the latest single off his debut album, Blue Neighbourhood.

You can read the full interview with Sivan over at Teen Vogue.

