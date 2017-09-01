Troye Sivan is set to return to the big screen with a role in Joel Edgerton’s upcoming gay drama Boy Erased.

The Australian, pop star, actor and social media personality will star opposite Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe in the movie adaptation of Garrard Conley’s 2016 memoir Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family, which is set to go into production this autumn.

The film will tell the story of Jared (played by Manchester by the Sea’s Lucas Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman and Crowe) at age 19, before being forced to undergo gay conversion therapy.

Sivan, who previously appeared in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, said he was “honoured” to be joining the film’s cast.

Expressing his excitement on Twitter, the 22-year-old ‘Wild’ singer wrote: “UM I guess cats outta the bag!!!! Guys I’m so shook at this. This movie is gonna be so important and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

As well as Sivan, 24 star Cherry Jones and Michael ‘Flea’ Balzary from the Red Hot Chili Peppers have also been cast in the movie, which is slated for a 2018 release.

