After a long hard week, Troye Sivan is getting us into the Bank Holiday spirit with a new track with Martin Garrix.

Troye’s teamed up with the Dutch DJ on dancey new number ‘There For You’, and there’s a brand-spanking new video to go along with it too.

It’s the first new material we’ve heard from the 21-year-old Aussie singer since the release of debut album Blue Neighbourhood in 2015; a record which spawned singles including ‘Wild’, ‘Youth’ and LGBT anthem ‘Heaven’.

Troye, who was honoured with a GLAAD Award for his LGBT activism last month, dedicated ‘There For You’ to his fans as he unveiled the track on Twitter this morning (May 26), writing: “Not to be over dramatic but this song is in my eyes about you guys.”

THERE FOR YOU IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW — troye sivan (@troyesivan) May 26, 2017

PLUS SURPRISE SO IS THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO #THEREFORYOU https://t.co/gYgneS0xxu — troye sivan (@troyesivan) May 26, 2017

Not to be over dramatic but this song is in my eyes about you guys — troye sivan (@troyesivan) May 26, 2017

Check out the video for ‘There For You’ below:

