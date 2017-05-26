After a long hard week, Troye Sivan is getting us into the Bank Holiday spirit with a new track with Martin Garrix.
Troye’s teamed up with the Dutch DJ on dancey new number ‘There For You’, and there’s a brand-spanking new video to go along with it too.
It’s the first new material we’ve heard from the 21-year-old Aussie singer since the release of debut album Blue Neighbourhood in 2015; a record which spawned singles including ‘Wild’, ‘Youth’ and LGBT anthem ‘Heaven’.
Troye, who was honoured with a GLAAD Award for his LGBT activism last month, dedicated ‘There For You’ to his fans as he unveiled the track on Twitter this morning (May 26), writing: “Not to be over dramatic but this song is in my eyes about you guys.”
THERE FOR YOU IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW
— troye sivan (@troyesivan) May 26, 2017
PLUS SURPRISE SO IS THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO #THEREFORYOU https://t.co/gYgneS0xxu
— troye sivan (@troyesivan) May 26, 2017
Not to be over dramatic but this song is in my eyes about you guys
— troye sivan (@troyesivan) May 26, 2017
Check out the video for ‘There For You’ below:
