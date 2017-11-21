True Blood star Rutina Wesley has come out.

The 38-year-old actress, who was previously married to actor Jacob Fishel from 2005 to 2013, played Tara, Sookie Stackhouse’s best friend in True Blood for seven seasons.

She came out in a series of posts on Instagram, where she declared her love for New Orleans chef Shonda and revealed that she had gotten engaged.

Over the last few years, the star has slowly been opening up about her relationship with her fiance on Instagram.

Wesley posted an image of the couple smiling in a car on Instagram earlier this month.

Alongside the adorable snap, she wrote: “#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life…”

#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life…. A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Over the weekend, Wesley posted a gallery of images that included poetry verses, photos of the couple and what seems to be an image of an engagement ring on her finger.

Alongside the gallery of images, Wesley quoted Lolita and used the hashtags “Always more, never less. I said yes,” “I was looking at her and found my joy,” “She feeds my soul” and “I love you more than words.”

