US President Donald Trump will sign an anti-LGBT+ ‘religious liberty’ executive order on Thursday (May 4), according to reports.

According to Politico, Trump has invited various religious leaders and conservative figures to the White House on Thursday (the National Day of Prayer) to sign an executive order that would allow people and businesses to withhold service or employment based on their religious beliefs.

In short, it would allow people and organisations to discriminate against LGBT people as long as they have religious or moral objections.

A draft of the bill was leaked earlier this year. The bill, entitled “Establishing a Government-Wide Initiative to Respect Religious Freedom,” called for religious exemptions “when providing social services, education, or healthcare; earning a living, seeking a job, or employing others.”

Speaking to ABC News shortly after the leak in February, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “We do not have plans to sign anything at this time but will let you know when we have any updates.”

However, a source told Politico yesterday (May 2) that the language in the new draft order is similar to that of the one leaked in February. “The language is very, very strong,” the source said.

LGBT+ advocacy group GLAAD responded to the reports by saying: “This is not religious freedom. This is religious imposition.” GLAAD encouraged followers to sign a petition against the action.

This is not religious freedom. This is religious imposition. Add your voice to oppose this license to discriminate. https://t.co/UY2yH0MPwy — GLAAD (@glaad) May 3, 2017

The order is thought to be the work of Vice President Mike Pence, a staunch anti-LGBT+ social conservative who tried and failed to enact similar legislation when he was governor of Indiana.

