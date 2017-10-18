Donald Trump has once again put his foot firmly in his mouth.

The President has found himself in hot water after taking a question from a reporter about U.S. Senate candidate, Roy Moore.

Moore, who is notoriously anti-gay, has stated publicly on numerous occasions that be believes gay sex should be against the law. During a press conference at the White House yesterday, a reporter asked Trump if he disagrees with Moore’s beliefs about sex between two consensual men.

Trump responded: ““I’m going to be meeting with Roy sometime next week and we’re going to talk to him about a lot of different things, but I’ll be meeting with him….”

“He ran a very strong race. The people of Alabama–who I like very much, and they like me very much–but they like Roy, but we’ll be talking to them, and I can report back to you then, OK?”

Personally, we’re of the belief that much fake tan should be illegal sweetie. And we don’t even need time to dwell on that.

Back in 2015, Moore said: “Sodomy was declared illegal by the United States Supreme Court in 1987. It said there was no right under the constitution to enlarge the fundamental rights of homosexuals.”

Despite his abhorrent views, Trump has publicly backed Moore for the U.S. Senate, insisting that he will make a “great senator”.

Does he mean in the same way he makes a “great President”?

His remarks come days after he became the first sitting President in U.S. history to be the keynote speaker at the Values Voter Summit this weekend, an event held by the listed anti-LGBT hate group Family Research Council.

Trump will become the first president to appear at the annual conference, which brings together far right activists, religious extremists as well as white supremacists.

