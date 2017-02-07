A right-wing US radio host has accused Lady Gaga of “summoning the Devil” during her Super Bowl performance on Sunday (February 5).

Alex Jones, a Trump-supporting alt-right member and founder of ‘fake news’-disseminating US website InfoWars, claimed the pop superstar is the “spawn of Satan” and is part of the “New World Order”.

In a video published Facebook, the 42-year-old conspiracy theorist warns that Gaga, like Madonna, will “squat on top of the world and piss on you”.

Jones goes on to compare the Grammy award-winning ‘Paparazzi’ singer to a “Nazi” who wants to “rub it in, flaunt it and dominate you, as to say ‘I am the Dark One, The Beast’.”

He adds that the LGBT activist and musician, who performed a medley of classic pop hits during Sunday’s prime-time performance, is a “groveling, pathetic grovelling, power tripping person that is all about ego.”

At the end of the rant about the ‘New World Order’, Jones thanks Donald Trump for “ruining” Gaga’s evil plains.

Gaga’s Super Bowl performance, which the singer dedicated beforehand to “that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance”, was watch by an estimated US TV audience of 100 million viewers – and you can relive it here.

Apparently not satisfied with summoning the forces of Lucifer during her 13-minute set in Houston, Texas, the singer later announced dates for a new world tour – including three in the UK.

Watch Alex Jones’s rant in full below:

More stories:

How Instagram became the new gay cruising ground

‘There’s more to me than just a body’ – Tom Daley dives into Attitude’s Body Issue