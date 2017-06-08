Donald Trump has decided to celebrate Pride Month in a way only he knows how – by addressing a conference organised by an anti-gay group.

Trump, who bragged on camera about grabbing women “by the pussy”, will speak the ‘Road to Majority’ conference today (June 8). The event is has been organised by the Faith and Freedom Coalition, which (still) opposes same-sex marriage. Ralph Reed, chair of the group, previously compared the legalisation of same-sex marriage to slavery.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is proudly anti-LGBT+, will also speak at the event.

After the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando last June, Trump said he would do “everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of the hateful, foreign ideology, believe me.”

If any LGBT+ voters in the US actually did believe him, we bet they aren’t feeling very smart right now.

Trump’s White House declined to issue a proclamation in recognition of Pride Month last week.

Pride Month takes place every June to commemorate the struggles and accomplishments of LGBT+ people the world over.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama issued a proclamation for Pride Month during every year of his presidency, but Trump has so far not made any mention of Pride Month.

The White House website lists five proclamations for June: “National Homeownership Month,” “African-American Music Appreciation Month,” “National Caribbean-American Heritage Month,” “National Ocean Month,” and “Great Outdoors Month.” Those last two are particularly ironic considering Trump’s decision to remove the US from the 2016 Paris Agreement to tackle climate change.

In response to this, Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, said: “President Trump’s negligence at the start of Pride month provided another example that this administration is no friend to the community.

“While the Trump Administration tries to systematically erase LGBTQ people and families from the fabric of this nation, LGBTQ Americans and allies must do what we know best this Pride month—stay visible and march for acceptance.”

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who has long supported her father despite his views, did send out a couple of tweets about Pride Month. So there’s that …

