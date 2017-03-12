Texan Paul Harrison and his Iranian fiancé have been together for several years and have traveled thousands of miles to see each other.

The couple, who first met in Iran, made plans to get married and be together forever, until Trump announced a travel ban on Muslim majority countries including Iran.

The first ban has been struck down in court, but there may be a second ban, forcing the couple to quickly obtain the correct visa, Gay Star News reporters.

Harrison has now opened up to the Human Rights Campaign and spoke about his partner’s struggle with living in Iran, where homosexuality is punishable by death.

In the brief video, Harrison recalls a time they visited Istanbul where they had the opportunity to kiss in public.

Harrison said: “He’d never ever had the opportunity to do something like that. It was just a wonderful experience for me to see that he actually felt free.”

Speaking about the travel ban, Harrison said when he heard the news, he felt sick immediately.

“With one signature on a piece of paper, out lives completely changed.”

Now, however, all the couple can do is work to get the correct visa and hope for the best.

“I just want him here and I want to keep him safe. That’s all I want,” Harrison adds.

Watch their story below:

