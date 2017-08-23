The first trailer for the upcoming season of American Horror Story is here, and you are not going to be disappointed.

The seventh season of Ryan Murphy’s hit horror anthology, subtitled Cult, is only a few weeks away, and the just-released trailer gives us enough details about the plot to keep us on the edge of our seats until it starts, and it’s full of the bonkers plot points and scenery-chewing acting that we’ve come to expect from the series.

AHS stalwart Sarah Paulson plays Ally Mayfair-Richards, a Michigan mother who appears to lose her mind after Donald Trump’s surprise win at the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s win leads to Ally suffering from coulrophobia (that’s fear of clowns) and she begins to see things that aren’t there – worrying her wife Ivy (Alison Pill) and their young son. Cheyenne Jackson portrays Ally’s therapist, Dr. Rudy Vincent.

Elsewhere, Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) is overjoyed with the election result, and appears to have some kind of grudge against Ally. He sends Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd) to be Ally’s nanny (complete with a Twisty the Clown doll) in order to mess with his foe. The charismatic but unstable Kai seems to have influence over Winter, suggesting that he could be the cult leader that the title makes reference to.

“If you get people scared enough they will set the world on fire,” Kai says as the clown-filled madness of the trailer begins to unfold.

The trailer follows the release of Cult’s opening credits, which features nods to Trump and some disturbing dead animal imagery.

Not featured in the clip are previously announced cast members, Colton Haynes, Billy Eichner, Emma Roberts, and Lena Dunham.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres on September 5 in the US. No word on a UK air date yet, but previous seasons have been shown on FOX a couple of days after the US.

Watch the trailer below:



