It’s been revealed a gay scene was cut from Thor: Ragnarok.

The latest film in the blockbuster franchise is breaking records left, right and centre, and it gained a huge amount of attention when actress Tessa Thompson revealed that she played her character Valkyrie as bisexual.

However, while the film never explicitly references the character’s sexuality, it turns out that wasn’t always going to be the case.

In an interview with Variety, Thompson revealed that she convinced the director to include a woman walking out of Valkyrie’s bedroom in a crucial scene. Sadly, the cut never made the final film, because it “distracted” from the scene’s storytelling.

“There were things that we talked about that we allowed to exist in the characterization, but maybe not be explicit in the film,” Thompson said.

“There’s a great shot of me falling back from one of my sisters who’s just been slain,” she continues, referring to a flashback in which Cate Blanchett’s Goddess of Death murders Valkyrie’s warrior clan.

“In my mind, that was my lover,” she added.