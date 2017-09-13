It’s been revealed that there is a Britney Spears and Girls Aloud collaboration that never saw the light of day – sort of.

Xenomania, the production team behind the record breaking girl band, has revealed that Graffiti My Soul, which appeared on Girls Aloud’s album What Will the Neighbours Say, once also featured the vocals of Miss Spears herself.

The track was shopped around to other artists, but eventually went to Girls Aloud. But Xenomania kept Britney’s demo, and it turns out somewhere in their vaults is a version with them both singing on the track.

IMAGINE.

The news was revealed earlier this week on the production team’s official twitter account:

There’s a version of GA & Britney singing GMS but it’ll probably stay in our Vast Vaults forever – a bit like the Vatican archive our VV’s https://t.co/qZXskErqj2 — Xenomania Records (@XenomaniaRCRDS) September 11, 2017

Honestly, we don’t think there could be anything gayer in existence, unless maybe RuPaul had a feature.

It’s not the first time a classic track has been turned down my others artists beforehand. Britney’s very own Toxic was originally offered to Kylie, while her debut single Baby One More Time almost went to TLC back in the day.

Come on guys, just release the song, we won’t tell if you don’t.