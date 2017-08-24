A three part television drama based on the victims of the so-called ‘Grindr serial killer’ Stephen port is coming to BBC One.

The Barking Murders will be told from the point of view of the families of the men murdered by Port, focusing on their fight to uncover the truth about what had happened to their lost sons and brothers.

The series will be broadcast across three parts and will come from the time behind similar TV dramas Moorside and Appropriate Adult. The BBC did not announce when the series is expected to make it to air.

Port poisoned his four victims with lethal doses of date-rape drug GHB, before dumping their bodies within the in or around a graveyard in Barking less than 500m from his home between August 2014 and September 2015.

Last year, the 41-year-old was found guilty of four counts of murder, as well as seven offences of administering a substance with intent and three sexual assaults. He was handed a whole-life term and will die in prison.

Writer and executive producer Neil McKay said that it is a “privilege” to be able to tell the story of the families who fought to uncover the truth. “Four young men with their entire future ahead of them lost their lives in a brutal and tragic way,” he said. “This is a story not only of the consequences of that loss but also of the extraordinary courage and resilience shown by those who loved them as they sought truth and justice. It is a privilege to be able to tell it.”

Jeff Pope from ITV Studios said: “I think this is an opportunity to say something about how we don’t always have to accept what we are told by those in authority, and how determination, sheer bloody-mindedness and – above all else – love, will always triumph.”

