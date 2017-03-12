Lucian Wintrich, the founder of Twinks for Trump and close friend with Milo Yiannapoulos, has claimed that he was assaulted in a homophobic attack at the White House.

Wintrich claimed he was attacked by a Fox News reporter, but no eyewitnesses have supported it, the Advocate reports.

The incident allegedly took place on Friday (March 10) when Wintrich and his boss at Gateway Pundit took a photo behind Sean Spicer’s podium making a hand gesture which is believed to be a hate symbol.

The pair then shared the image on social media with the ‘pepe’ hashtag, another symbol for alt-right racism.

Shortly after, Fox News reporter John Decker addressed the entire room, telling them that Wintrich hates “blacks, Jews, Hispanics,” according to Buzzfeed’s White House correspondent Adrian Carrasquillo, who tweeted about the incident.

Following the incident, Wintrich wrote a story on Gateway Pundit, claiming that Decker had assaulted him.

He wrote that Decker had “blocked me from entering the rest of the room” and “physically cornered me” while on the way out, “he physically shoved me” and “grabbed my arm in a very aggressive manor.”

Sputnik Newswires reporter Andrew Feinberg was standing nearby when the incident allegedly occurred and shared a statement about what he saw.

He said: “I will confirm that I did witness John touch or grab Lucian’s arm. However, I will not attempt to speak to how hard the physical contact between the two of them was, because it was not my arm that was touched.”

Wintrich then took to Twitter and accused Decker of being a “Homophobic, deranged man.”

In response, Decker issued a statement on Politico, stating that Wintrich’s version of the incident is wrong.

He said: “At no time did I accost to assault this individual. More than a dozen witnesses will attest to this fact.”

