The wonders of our planet will never cease to amaze, or should we say, amuse us.

Scientists have just released photos of a newly-discovered marine animal that’s been found in the deepest corners of the ocean surrounding Australia.

They found a host of new creatures, but there was one in particular that caught the eye of social media.

Dubbed the Peanut Worm, the animal’s phallic shape caught the eye of those with a dirty mind on Twitter and it quickly got everyone giggling.

We mean, we can can why, take a look:

It looks better than half the pictures we get sent on Grindr.

Friend telling me about a #peanutworm

Me: Aww that sounds adorable, let me look it up….. pic.twitter.com/dkLSIEg8QV — Ashley Lukes (@a_lukes8) June 18, 2017