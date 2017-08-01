Twitter can’t stop gushing over a picture claiming to be Sam Asghari.

The handsome actor, 23, who’s currently dating the legendary Miss Britney Spears, has been making the popstar a very happy woman ever since they started dating last year.

Asghari, who’s starred in Fifth Harmony’s Work From Home music video and Spears’ own Slumber Party clip, appears to be taking a snap of himself in the mirror – if it’s really him, of course.

Take a look at the picture below and decide for yourself:

Damn britney can I come to the slumber party too 👀 pic.twitter.com/G65aCmVVU0 — chip skylark (@scotty_13_) July 31, 2017

In the meantime, the happy couple shared an ADORABLE video of themselves earlier this week, and proved that their love for each other is stronger than ever.

Her smile makes me crazy 😍❤️😍 @britneyspears A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

The rising star aslo posed for a stunning shoot for the April issue of fitness magazine Iron Man earlier this year, where he worked up a sweat and simultaneously reaffirmed our faith in Brit’s taste in boys.

Britney’s one lucky lady.

Very humbled and proud to be on the cover of @ironmanmagazine for April. A lot of hard work went behind this. Very blessed to have such an amazing team that supported me. More to come 👏🏽 A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Mar 28, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

