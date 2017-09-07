In news that’s certainly perked up our Thursday, Twitter users are currently flooding a hashtag designed to drum up support for Tory leadership hopeful Jacob Rees-Mogg with pictures of gay kissing.

The Conservative MP was widely criticised this week after stating his opposition to same-sex marriage – as well as abortion in all circumstances – on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (September 6).

He told presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: “The teaching of the Catholic church is completely clear. The marriage issue is the important thing.

“This is not how people arrange their lives. It’s that marriage is a sacrament, and a sacrament is under the authority of the church, not of the state.”

Rees-Mogg, who has been widely tipped as a potential Tory leadership hopeful, also revealed that he opposed abortion even in the most extreme circumstances, including incest and rape.

Following the interview, Twitter users have begun using a hashtag intended for use by Mogg’s supporters – #Moggmentum – to share homoerotic pictures, GIFs and videos.

The online protest was started by writer Alex Andreou, who tweeted: “Wouldn’t it be a DREADFUL thing, if homophobic leadership wannabe Jacob Rees-Mogg’s hashtag #moggmentum was totally swamped by homoerotica?”

He later joked: “Please understand I’m not IN ANY WAY encouraging you to tweet images of LGBTQ love, but if you choose to, don’t forget #moggmentum hashtag.”

Wouldn’t it be a DREADFUL thing, if homophobic leadership wannabe Jacob Rees-Mogg’s hashtag #moggmentum was totally swamped by homoerotica? pic.twitter.com/10FGVawweh — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 6, 2017

It didn’t take long before fellow Twitter users answered the big gay call to arms, and lit up the #Moggmentum hashtag with proud displays of same-sex love.

Some even shared their own pictures, with one user writing: “Just adding a photo of my husband and me on our wedding day to homophobe Jacob Rees-Mogg’s hashtag #MoggMentum”

Courtesy of @sturdyAlex, #MoggMentum has finally come out of the homoerotic closet and you can join the fun! pic.twitter.com/dW44Y0M96j — Amelia Jane 🌈 (@Ames_Jane) September 7, 2017

A lovely @RoseEllenDix & @RoxeteraRibbons gif to add to this brilliant LGBTQ love takeover of #MoggMentum hashtag pic.twitter.com/d87xmZwYY4 — julialagoutte (@julialagoutte) September 7, 2017

I feel like we have to keep the #moggmentum going today too. Right? pic.twitter.com/mxqBjeQ4fE — Rebel (@GypsyJaeger) September 7, 2017

Just adding a photo of my husband and me on our wedding day to homophobe Jacob Rees-Mogg’s hashtag #MoggMentum 👬❤️✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/q2KHD0W74R — James Birnie (@its_me_jamesb) September 7, 2017

Meanwhile, the chairman of LGBT+ Conservatives has condemned Rees-Mogg’s comments on Good Morning Britain, telling Attitude: “The views expressed by Jacob Rees-Mogg today clearly illustrate that not only is he unsuitable for high office, but he is also totally out of kilter with the modern Conservative Party.

“Views like these only serve to cement his unenviable reputation as the honorable member for the eighteenth century.”

