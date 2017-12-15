Two men have been arrested for spitting on a gay couple.

The two friends, from Orange County, California, are currently in custody and undergoing pre-trials for harassing the couple last month.

Samuel Blake Wickwire, 18, is facing charges of making criminal threats and violating the gay couple’s civil rights. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Wade James Rutledge has plead not guilty to hate crime assault.

According to police, the two men allegedly approached a gay couple in Seal Beach car park on November 3 and began yelling homophobic insults at them.

They then allegedly threatened the couple with violence, and Wickwire is believed to have then spit on one of the victims.

When the couple tried to alert the police, Rutledge is alleged to have grabbed the victim’s arm, thrown their phone away and cancelled the call.

Rutledge’s pre-trial took place this week, while Wickwire was charged on December 12th for his alleged role in the incident.