Two men have been jailed for operating a gay sex slave ring in Miami.

Gabor Acs and Viktor Berki, who were found guilty of human trafficking, conspiracy, and racketeering in February, have been sentenced to 30 years in prison for their actions.

Together they preyed on young Hungarian men in their 20s who were looking to come to the United States to start a new life.

They met their victims on social media, and promised them free flights to the United States and US Visa in exchange for ‘legal escort work’.

However, as soon as they arrived the victims were turned into sex slaves. They were forced to perform multiple sex acts 24 hours a day, either with clients or over webcam.

At one point, five of the men were forced to live in a one-bedroom apartment, where they were fed very little and not paid for their work.

The abuse continued for a number of years, until the ring was moved from Miami to New York.

Neighbours suspected something odd was going on when the abusers advertised a $5 car wash directly outside the home, and reported them to police.

The authorities discovered that the business was just a front, and the luxury cars arriving outside the home were in fact those of clients.

