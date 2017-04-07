Two men suspected of being gay have been arrest in Indonesia.

Following news that gay men are being rounded up and killed in Chechnya, two men were arrested after their home was raided in Aceh this week.

Neighbours apparently noticed that the students had been “acting lovey dovey” for the past few months and decided to alert the authorities.

When police entered the home, reports claim they caught the men in the middle of having sex. They’ve also claimed that finding condoms in the home “proved” their homosexuality.

If they are convicted, they will face up to 100 lashes, or could face 100 months behind bars.

It comes after the world was left stunned when reports claimed 100 men aged 16-50 have been detained by local authorities in Chechnya in recent weeks.

Three men are known to have been killed, and it was estimated that the real figure was even higher.

In a report yesterday (April 6), Human Rights Watch confirmed the shocking claims that have stunned the LGBT+ community around the world.

“The information published by Novaya Gazeta is consistent with the reports Human Rights Watch recently received from numerous trusted sources, including sources on the ground.

“The number of sources and the consistency of the stories leaves us with no doubt that these devastating developments have indeed occurred.”

More stories:

Meet the gay actor behind the Prison Break revival’s brand new bad guy

Men all over The Netherlands are holding hands in solidarity with a gay couple who were brutally attacked