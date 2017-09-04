One of Britain’s hottest young models and a certified Attitude favourite Tyler Butt is back again for another super hot sportswear editorial.

The Select Model Management star first graced your screens back in May and now he is back in an exclusive online editorial shot by Darren Black and styled by our Junior Fashion Editor Nick Byam.

Tyler can be seen wearing the latest looks of brands such as Christopher Shannon, Versace, Nike and Blood Brother – and should give you plenty of style inspiration as the autumn months hit.

Check out the shoot in all its glory below…

Tyler wears top and trousers by Christopher Shannon, shoes by Lanvin

Tyler wears top by Jeremy Scott, bottoms by Daniel w. Fletcher, boots by Timberland

Tyler wears Dior Homme

Tyler wears Christopher Shannon

Tyler wears jacket and trainers by Balenciaga, shorts by Nike at Mr Porter

Tyler wears tracktop and hat by John Lawrence Sullivan, shorts by Kappa

Tyler wears coat by Nicopanda, t-shirt by New Look, trousers by Adidas

Tyler wears t-shirt by Blood Brother, trousers by Rufskin

Tyler wears coat by Versace, top and trousers by Nike at ASOS, boots by Timberland

Tyler wears Christopher Shannon

Tyler wears top by Iceberg, shorts by Umbro

Grooming by Kris Smith

Fashion assisted by Umar Sarwar and Frankie Nicholson

More stories:

Zayn Malik has shaved his head completely bald

James Franco strips completely naked in HBO porn series The Deuce