Tyler Posey’s character has come out as bisexual on ABC dramedy show Jane The Virgin.

The former Teen Wolf star, who recently addressed his x-rated nude video leak, plays a comic-book artists named Adam in his late 20s who has feelings for Jane.

The pair were previously engaged, but Adam called it off after Jane’s mother pressured him. Several years later, the pair reconnected and in last week’s episode, Adam revealed that he had dated men while in New York.

In the episode, Adam tells Jane that he had a boyfriend in art school “when everyone was experimenting” and another in Fort Greene “when everyone wasn’t.”

Jane didn’t seem to mind the news, but had one objection: “It’s just, we’ve had so many long talks. How come you never mentioned this?”

Adam replied by saying: “It just didn’t really feel that relevant. And I guess I was nervous. It’s become an issue with people I’ve dated before.”

Later on in the episode, Jane tells her mother that she’s “hung up” on Adam’s sexuality, but quickly came to her senses during a heart-to-heart.

She said: “Well, I guess I feel a little insecure, you know. It’s not like I can give you what a man can.”

“Well, yeah, you’re right, you can’t,” Adam says. “But you can’t give me what other women can give me, either. but it doesn’t matter, because I choose to be with you. I don’t want to be with anyone else.”

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez revealed there was a lot of discussion about Adam before his coming-out.

Speaking to Variety, she said: “We were introducing a characters who comes with a lot of history, a lot of weight for Jane, and a lot of narrative propulsive energy for us.”

“I feel like you see a lot of bisexual women on TV because men think it’s sexy when women make out… we hadn’t had a romantic hero who’s also bisexual.”

Meanwhile, GLAAD’s recent ‘Where Are We Now’ report revealed that bisexual people are underrepresented on TV.

