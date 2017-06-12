LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: A defiant fist is raised at a vigil for the worst mass shooing in United States history on June 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, United States. A gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida early yesterday morning before suspect Omar Mateen also died on-scene. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The number of LGBT+ people murdered rose to its highest level for 20 years in 2016.

A report from the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs has been released to coincide with the anniversary of the Orlando Pulse massacre, which marked the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

When excluding Pulse victims, 28 Americans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender were killed in 2016, which marked a 17 percent increase from the previous year.

If including those killed in Orlando, the total number of deaths increased a massive 217 percent.

“The enormous tragedy at Pulse Nightclub, in concert with the daily violence and discrimination that pervades our lives as LGBTQ people … have created a perfect storm of fear and trauma for our communities this year,” said Melissa Brown at the Kansas City Anti-Violence Project, a member of the coalition.

“Recent executive orders as well as ongoing efforts to pass anti-LGBTQ legislation and roll back protections at the city, state, and federal level make LGBTQ people vulnerable to identity-based discrimination,” she added.

Currently in the US, LGBT+ people of colour and those who suffer with disabilities are over twice as likely to become victims of non-fatal violence.

Meanwhile, year after 49 innocent people were gunned down in Pulse Nightclub, Democrats in Florida have revealed that every single attempt to tighten gun control laws has been blocked.

