American Muslims have become increasingly more accepting of homosexuality over the past decade.

Huge steps forward have been made, and now, according to new research by The Pew Centre, over half of all US Muslims (52%) believe homosexuality should be accepted by society.

This marks a massive jump from the 27% that said the same back in 2007. Now, only 33% still argue that being gay should be “discouraged”.

While attitude’s towards homosexuality have taken a positive turn in the U.S. Muslim community, it’s an altogether different story for white Evangelicals in the U.S.

The same research discovered that, as it stands currently, only 34% of white Evangelicals believe that homosexuality should be accepted as a norm in society.

“Like the population at large, Muslims have become noticeably more accepting of homosexuality over the last 10 years,” said researchers.

“Today, about half of US Muslims say homosexuality should be accepted by society. Just as in the general population, there is a strong generational component to Muslim Americans’ views about homosexuality.

“Young Muslims are more accepting of homosexuality than are older Muslims, with six-in-ten Muslim Millennials saying they think homosexuality should be accepted by society.”