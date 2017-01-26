UGG and Phillip Lim join forces for one-off collaboration that’s injecting new life into the famous footwear brand.

As the January weather bites and we all begin to perfect the ‘Marshmallow Man’ look of layers over layers over layers, UGG are launching a limited capsule collection with fashion designer Phillip Lim for their Autumn/Winter’ 17 collection.

To mark the occation, UGG have revisited four of its most iconic stlyes including the Classic High, Classic Short, Outdoor High and Outdoor Short boots, complimenting its legendary craftsmanship with bright pops of colour.

Renowned for his effortless and contemporary aesthetic, Phillip Lim has reimagined the California-cool Classic boot UGG for Men, injecting his own sense of unexpected fun and youthful elegance.

“One of the reasons I wanted to collaborate with UGG is because I felt that together we could create a collection that would inspire a laid-back sense of cool” he says.

The UGG x 3.1 Philip Lim collection will be available for purchase on 31PhillipLim.com, UGG.com/uk and at select retail stores.

Words by Remi Thiroux

More stories:

Sydney is having its biggest party of the year – WIN flights for two!

17 pictures which sum up why you’re still crushing on Maxxie from ‘Skins’ 10 years later