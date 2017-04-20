Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is back – and not a moment too soon.

The just-released trailer for the new season sees Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) embarking on a new chapter in her life. After finally graduating from high school, Kimmy is heading to college, where there is no recess. She meets a new group of friends and tries to navigate her way around the tricky world of university dating.

Elsewhere, Titus (Tituss Burgess) is back his sojourn from Titusville, Florida but he runs into some relationship trouble, causing him to channel Beyoncé and go full Lemonade on his boyfriend Mikey’s truck after Titus suspects him of cheating. He’s also making his own money, as soon as he get better at drawing noses.

(Carol Kane) is also having man trouble, after breaking up with her boyfriend (and possible serial killer) Bobby (Fred Armisen).

Jane Krakowski will also return as Jacqueline White. Laura Dern, fresh off her stint on the breakout HBO series Big Little Lies, and Maya Rudolph will make guest appearances.

Filming for season three was delayed last year due to Ellie Kemper’s pregnancy, but luckily the extra break gave Tina Fey time to work on the long-rumoured Mean Girls musical.

Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival, Fey explained: “We’re working on the musical adaptation, and thanks to Ellie Kemper’s pregnancy, we have this whole summer to work on it.”

The third season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt comes to Netflix on May 19.

Watch the trailer below:



