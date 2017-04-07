Under Armour are Rocking out.

The company has launched the new UA SuperVent Project Rock Training Collection and Project Rock Delta Footwear —the first head-to-toe performance training collection created in collaboration with movie star Dwayne Johnson – also known as The Rock.



The collection is a reflection on Dwayne’s commitment to achievement through his training. His belief that greatness isn’t an end point, but an ongoing journey of sweat soaked steps that helps you be better today than you were yesterday is captured in each of the collections’ innovative training products.

“I’ve been putting in the sweat for over a year to design and engineer the best in-class training gear with our partners at Under Armour; training in literally every single piece of our collaboration until it passes the test and I’m satisfied,” said Johnson



The full collection is available now at underarmour.co.uk