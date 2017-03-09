Swedish underwear brand CDLP have launched a brand new state-of-the-art boxer trunk alongside a new collaboration with Jonas Åkerlund.

The director, famed creating off-the-wall music videos for the likes of Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Beyoncé, has marked created a mini documentary film portrait – currently steaming on nowness.com and a limited edition photograph.

The Jonas Åkerlund Holy Ditch Boxer Trunk is an all-black men’s premium undergarment made of eco-friendly Lyocell, design, and comes complete with a print of a Jonas Åkerlund photograph and black mesh laundry bag in a signature all-black box.

Renowned for their high quality underwear and exceptional fabric choice, CDLP adopt a more elegant stance when it comes to the design of their underwear. Pairing this with their innovative approach to packaging and retail experience will ensure that this collaboration will be one of 2017’s finest.

“I had a dream about black-on-black underwear in the finest quality fabrics, that treats my private parts with respect and dignity,” said Åkerlund of the project.

The collaboration edition is available now matchesfashion.com. You can watch the film portrait on Åkerlund at nowness.com and cdlp.com.

Words by Michael Henderson

