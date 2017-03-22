Ever wondered what it’s like to be surrounded by underwear models? Well, you no longer have to just imagine.

It’s been announced that designer Andrew Christian is getting his own reality TV series, Model Behaviour, which will air later this year.

Between Logo’s new show Fire Island and RuPaul’s Drag Race, on VH1, American television has never been gayer.

But it’s about to be taken to an entirely new level, with viewers getting the chance to see all the behind-the-scenes drama that goes on during underwear shoots featuring some scorching hot models.

The first trailer for the show, featuring Topher DiMaggio and Arad Winwin, sees the designer inviting fans to join him in his office and see what really goes on when the cameras stop rolling.

“The drama, the who’s sleeping with who… wait and see what happens next on Model Behaviour,” teases Andrew.

Don’t mind if we do…

Check out the NSFW trailer below:

More stories

‘Bates Motel’ goes gay as Freddie Highmore hooks up with a guy in the latest episode

Happy birthday Gaz Beadle! The Geordie Shore star’s hottest ever moments