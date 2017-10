A baseball player has gone viral on social media.

The World Series began this week with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros going head-to-head in a game.

Despite everyone being excited for the match, it was the goings on in the team locker room that turned out to be of more interest to people.

To celebrate playing in the Series, player Kiké Hernandez decided to show off and twerk for his teammates – who thankfully caught it all on camera.

Take a look below:

You’re welcome.